Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group traded up $0.15, hitting $24.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 377,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $644.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jack A. Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $128,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,270,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,145,929.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 186,814 shares of company stock worth $3,113,194 and have sold 941 shares worth $17,673. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

