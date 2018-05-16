Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (FATE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on the discovery and development of adult stem cell modulators to treat hematologic malignancies, lysosomal storage disorders and muscular dystrophies. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics opened at $9.69 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 201.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

