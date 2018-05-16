Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) to Strong Sell

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altisource Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio traded up $0.62, hitting $28.99, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 167,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,316. Altisource Portfolio has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Altisource Portfolio had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $197.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 111,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,891,609.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 232,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,952. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,478,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

