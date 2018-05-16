Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allete (ALE) to Hold

Allete (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital raised shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 price target on shares of Allete and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Allete in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Allete in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut their price target on shares of Allete from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Shares of Allete opened at $75.00 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Allete has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Allete had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Allete will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $60,128.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,809.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 136,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allete by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allete by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

