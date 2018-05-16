Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities opened at $9.71 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.67 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%. equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,104,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,282 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,499,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,548 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,693,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 556,537 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,915,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,595,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 783,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

