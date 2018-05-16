Zacks: Celyad (CYAD) Given $74.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Celyad an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celyad by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Celyad Company Profile
Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad (CYAD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.