Zacks: Celyad (CYAD) Given $74.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Celyad (NASDAQ:CYAD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Celyad an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Celyad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celyad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CYAD stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Celyad has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $327.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celyad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celyad by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Company Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.