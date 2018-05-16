Zacks: Brokerages Set $22.00 Target Price for Azure Power (AZRE)

Azure Power (NYSE:AZRE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Azure Power an industry rank of 34 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Azure Power in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Azure Power by 3,077.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Azure Power by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,443,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,299,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Azure Power by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 110,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 6,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Azure Power has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

About Azure Power

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government entities, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

