Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $254.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.31 million and the highest is $255.40 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $198.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $870.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.00 million to $873.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Viavi Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Strayer sold 44,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $430,382.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,134 shares of company stock worth $856,012. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 567,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 974,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

