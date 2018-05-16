Zacks: Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $411.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) will announce sales of $411.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.50 million to $412.50 million. The New York Times reported sales of $407.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The New York Times will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The New York Times.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.00 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on shares of The New York Times and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The New York Times in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 139,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.76. The New York Times has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Denham sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $79,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,973,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,160,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,252,664 shares of company stock worth $98,716,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,115,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company provides The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

