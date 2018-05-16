Zacks: Brokerages Expect Schneider National (SNDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

