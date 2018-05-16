Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingTree (TREE) to Post $1.24 EPS

Brokerages predict that LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.13 million. LendingTree had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. BWS Financial set a $194.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.57.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $271.05 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $269.95 and a fifty-two week high of $278.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

LendingTree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.89, for a total value of $4,216,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,766,465.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 276 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,087 shares of company stock valued at $60,760,161. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 81.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,266,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,673,000 after purchasing an additional 567,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 38.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 301,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,893,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 273,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,798 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 57.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after purchasing an additional 82,557 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

