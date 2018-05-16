Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold (KGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $817.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce sales of $817.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $779.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.77 million. Kinross Gold reported sales of $868.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.77 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.74.

Shares of Kinross Gold traded down $0.08, hitting $3.56, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,642,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,205. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 78,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 133,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

