Zacks: Brokerages Expect Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Donnelley Financial Solns’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Donnelley Financial Solns posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solns will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donnelley Financial Solns.

Get Donnelley Financial Solns alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Donnelley Financial Solns had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solns from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.86. 186,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,676. Donnelley Financial Solns has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $568.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solns by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,355,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solns by 13.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,075 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solns by 37.9% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 904,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 248,457 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solns by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 851,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solns by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 749,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solns Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solns (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.