Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axon (AAXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.99 Million

Analysts expect Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) to report sales of $95.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Axon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.30 million and the lowest is $94.32 million. Axon posted sales of $79.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon will report full year sales of $410.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $409.46 million to $412.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $478.07 million to $482.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axon.

Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Axon had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Axon in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Axon in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Axon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of Axon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $1,322,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of Axon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Axon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

