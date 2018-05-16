Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC (FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Macquarie raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other TechnipFMC news, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $360,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $1,429,809. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,384. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.