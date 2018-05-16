Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.82. LaSalle Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LaSalle Hotel Properties.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:LHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,165. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.87%.

In other LaSalle Hotel Properties news, CEO Michael D. Barnello acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $478,160.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

