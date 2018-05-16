Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on May 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.82. LaSalle Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LaSalle Hotel Properties.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:LHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,165. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.87%.

In other LaSalle Hotel Properties news, CEO Michael D. Barnello acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $478,160.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,397.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO)

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply