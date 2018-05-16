Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $617.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will post $617.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $576.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $651.00 million. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $569.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

CLF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 648,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Eric M. Rychel purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,845 shares in the company, valued at $148,440.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $86,144.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 316.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 719.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,333,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315,995 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 78.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 349,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

