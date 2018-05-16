Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Post $3.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) will announce $3.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $16.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $19.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $166.82. 1,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,732. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $166.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase 3,400,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total value of $5,687,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,620,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

