Zacks: Analysts Expect WWE (WWE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WWE (NYSE:WWE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WWE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. WWE posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WWE will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow WWE.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.34 million. WWE had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.28%. WWE’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on WWE. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WWE in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WWE from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WWE from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WWE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

In other news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in WWE in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WWE by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in WWE by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in WWE in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in WWE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

WWE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 463,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.87. WWE has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WWE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

WWE Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

