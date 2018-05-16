Zacks: Analysts Expect Veracyte (VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report $20.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.33 million. Veracyte posted sales of $18.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $83.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $85.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $102.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $101.32 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 42.30% and a negative return on equity of 80.99%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,059,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 146,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 913,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 905,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 103,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,731. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

