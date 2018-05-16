Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG (GLNG) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). Golar LNG reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Golar LNG traded up $0.04, reaching $33.77, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 19,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $47,112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power segments. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

