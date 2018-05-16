Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge Energy Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Enbridge Energy Management posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Management will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enbridge Energy Management.

EEQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge Energy Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann lowered Enbridge Energy Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge Energy Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Energy Management by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

EEQ stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. Enbridge Energy Management has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%.

About Enbridge Energy Management

Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.

