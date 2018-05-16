Zacks: Analysts Expect Cloud Peak Energy (CLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cloud Peak Energy posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 888.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 622,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,547,510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 396,604 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 383,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloud Peak Energy traded down $0.08, hitting $3.14, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 31,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,043. The firm has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.02. Cloud Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

