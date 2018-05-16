Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackhawk Network Holdings (HAWK) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackhawk Network’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Blackhawk Network posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackhawk Network will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackhawk Network.

Get Blackhawk Network alerts:

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.25 million.

HAWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. First Analysis lowered Blackhawk Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blackhawk Network by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Blackhawk Network by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Blackhawk Network by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackhawk Network traded up $0.05, hitting $44.95, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Blackhawk Network has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackhawk Network (HAWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.