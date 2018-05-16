Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WPX Energy (WPX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. WPX Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPX. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

In related news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $991,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,100 shares of company stock worth $2,336,897. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,079,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 960,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,511,000 after buying an additional 284,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPX opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. WPX Energy has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $18.33.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

