Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vonage Holdings (VG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Redstone restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NYSE:VG opened at $11.19 on Friday. Vonage has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Vonage news, CEO Alan Masarek sold 487,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,849.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 983,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,168,593.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $106,219.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,646.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,690 and have sold 2,208,707 shares valued at $23,917,633. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Vonage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vonage by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vonage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vonage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.