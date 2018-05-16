Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Orbotech (ORBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orbotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Orbotech reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orbotech will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orbotech.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Orbotech had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.38 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orbotech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Orbotech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Orbotech by 200,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 562,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORBK stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 475,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,859. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Orbotech has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.58.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

