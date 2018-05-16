Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina (ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Illumina reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 116 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.91, for a total transaction of $26,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,416.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.25, for a total value of $57,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,462 shares of company stock worth $3,385,242 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,842. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina has a one year low of $264.12 and a one year high of $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

