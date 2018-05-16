Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harris Co. (HRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Harris posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harris will report full-year sales of $6.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harris.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Harris had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Harris in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

In other Harris news, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,380,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Harris in the first quarter worth $112,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harris in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Harris by 980.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRS opened at $154.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. Harris has a twelve month low of $153.84 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

