Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge (EVBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report sales of $34.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.09 million. Everbridge reported sales of $25.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $139.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.79 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $174.86 million per share, with estimates ranging from $169.62 million to $180.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $30,701.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,323 shares of company stock worth $1,507,833. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

