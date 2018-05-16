Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme (EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Million

Analysts expect Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $10.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $4.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $125.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

EPZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,925,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 525.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,965,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 579,662 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,860,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,104,000 after purchasing an additional 462,547 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 545,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,598. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.00. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer.

