Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy (FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.25. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $12.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.04.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,070,232 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

FANG stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. 1,691,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

