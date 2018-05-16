Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.69. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.91.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,050.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cara Kay Heiden acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.77 per share, for a total transaction of $439,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,570.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $101.51. 375,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,943. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $100.67 and a 12 month high of $101.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casey’s General Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.21%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

