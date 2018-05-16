Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $60.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.70 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $62.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $251.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $260.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $261.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $290.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.70 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 11.26%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 323,257 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,269,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 279,357 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 732,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 132,608 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,477. The stock has a market cap of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.