Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Receives $3.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

Shares of Yamana Gold traded up $0.02, hitting $2.84, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 36,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,620,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.89. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.05 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 718.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 38,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 101,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

