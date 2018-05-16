Xylem Inc. (XYL) Holdings Trimmed by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 6.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Xylem by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,904. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem opened at $72.22 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.22 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

