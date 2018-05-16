XL Group Investments Ltd Boosts Position in Credit Acceptance (CACC)

XL Group Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance makes up about 31.3% of XL Group Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. XL Group Investments Ltd owned 0.77% of Credit Acceptance worth $49,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CACC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 target price on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $295.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.50, for a total value of $669,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John S. Soave sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.01, for a total value of $842,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance opened at $341.84 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $340.96 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company has a current ratio of 22.16, a quick ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.16 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

