Xerox (XRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $28.51 on Monday. Xerox has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Xerox had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $180,292,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $48,588,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $45,026,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,979,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,994,000 after buying an additional 951,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4,628.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 823,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 806,035 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

