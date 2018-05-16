Xcel Energy Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Xcel Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 62.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of Xcel Energy traded down $0.39, hitting $44.16, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $44.64.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

