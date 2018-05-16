WWE (WWE) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $43.88

WWE (NYSE:WWE) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 20107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.39.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo set a $43.00 price target on shares of WWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Guggenheim set a $44.00 price target on shares of WWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp set a $43.00 price target on shares of WWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of WWE in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WWE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WWE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 0.87.

WWE (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. WWE had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that WWE will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. WWE’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other WWE news, SVP Mark Kowal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WWE by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of WWE by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WWE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of WWE by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WWE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

About WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

