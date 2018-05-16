WPT Industrial REIT (WIR.U) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

WPT Industrial REIT (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WIR.U. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on WPT Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.15 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WPT Industrial REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on WPT Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WPT Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.66.

Shares of WPT Industrial REIT traded down C$0.08, reaching C$13.86, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 19,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. WPT Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$13.02 and a twelve month high of C$13.10.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

