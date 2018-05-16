Worthington Industries (WOR) vs. Insteel Industries (IIIN) Critical Review

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) and Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Worthington Industries and Insteel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion 0.95 $204.51 million $3.22 14.47 Insteel Industries $388.87 million 1.50 $22.54 million N/A N/A

Worthington Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worthington Industries and Insteel Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Insteel Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

Worthington Industries presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.43%. Insteel Industries has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Insteel Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Worthington Industries.

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and Insteel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% Insteel Industries 6.18% 9.36% 7.21%

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Worthington Industries on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc., a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, and office furniture and equipment markets. It also toll processes steel for steel mills, large end-users, service centers, and other processors; and designs and manufactures reusable custom steel platforms, racks, and pallets for supporting, protecting, and handling products in the shipping process. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, oil and gas equipment, and various accessories and related products for a range of end-use market applications, including industrial products, consumer products, alternative fuels, oil and gas equipment, and cryogenics. The Engineered Cabs segment designs and manufactures custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs, as well as operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in agricultural, construction, forestry, military, and mining industries; and machined structural components, complex and painted weldments, and engine doors. Worthington Industries, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

