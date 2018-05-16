Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. Woodward posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Woodward had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $548.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $276,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,800 shares of company stock worth $5,619,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Woodward by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward opened at $73.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.92. Woodward has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

