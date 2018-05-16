Woodcoin Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $80.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoin_jp

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

