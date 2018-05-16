WNS Global Services (WNS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WNS Global Services (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Get WNS Global Services alerts:

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS Global Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of WNS Global Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of WNS Global Services in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of WNS Global Services to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of WNS Global Services in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. WNS Global Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

WNS Global Services stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,548. WNS Global Services has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

WNS Global Services (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. WNS Global Services had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that WNS Global Services will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Global Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in WNS Global Services by 174.9% during the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 191,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,533 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in WNS Global Services by 21.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS Global Services by 40.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WNS Global Services during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS Global Services in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Global Services Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS Global Services (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Global Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS Global Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.