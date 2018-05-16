Wix.com (WIX) PT Raised to $98.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $98.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wix.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

WIX stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $81.85 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.74 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

