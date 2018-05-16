WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (DLN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DLN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Strategic Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Huntington Steele LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Get WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond alerts:

Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond opened at $90.05 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 52 week low of $89.82 and a 52 week high of $90.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 24th.

About WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:DLN).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.