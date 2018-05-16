Winmark (WINA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.84, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $526.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 37.15% and a negative return on equity of 104.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Steven Murphy sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $185,077.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at $183,741.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven C. Zola sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $278,359.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,168.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,477,146. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 424.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 42.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 11,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.