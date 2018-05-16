Willingdon Wealth Management Reduces Position in PPL Co. (PPL)

Willingdon Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. PPL accounts for approximately 1.3% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, SVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $64,363.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Victor A. Staffieri sold 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $123,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,815 shares of company stock worth $257,352. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PPL had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

