Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands (HBI)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 114,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 212,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of Hanesbrands opened at $17.54 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 75.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $1,071,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.